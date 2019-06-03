Woman accused of stabbing man 3 times during argument

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man three times after she claims he was cheating on her.
Stephanie Dunbar, 46, was charged with domestic violence assault and terroristic threatening according to an arrest document that described her argument with a man on June 1. The same document also identifies the suspect as Stephanie Martin.
The arresting officer said the suspect and victim were arguing about the victim cheating on Dunbar. He said Dunbar was angry and followed him outside with a knife and threatened to kill him. Moments later, the victim told police Dunbar stabbed him in his left shoulder.
The man left the residence, but later returned to the home at Locher Alley Apartments. The victim said Dunbar stabbed him again, once in his left hand and once in his abdomen, according to court documents. He was taken to University Hospital.
In court, the judge kept Dunbar's bond at $20,000 full cash and said she is a danger to the community. The judge went on to say Dunbar's prior criminal history warrants her bond to remain the same.
She is scheduled to appear in court again on June 13.
