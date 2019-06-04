Bed bugs biting in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Terminix has released its list of U.S. cities most infested with bed bugs, and it’s not pretty for WAVE Country.
Kentucky and Indiana each had three cities in the top 50.
In Kentucky, Louisville checked in at No. 21, Paducah ranked 29th and Lexington ranked 31st.
In Indiana, Indianapolis was ranked fourth, South Bend was 38th and Evansville claimed the No. 46 spot.
To see who earned the dubious No. 1 spot, and for the full top 50, click here.
