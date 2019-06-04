Cards are NCAA regional champs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The task at hand did not sound like a piece of cake for the Louisville baseball Cards. Following their loss Saturday to Illinois State, U of L needed to capture 3 games in 2 days. For the Cards, mission accomplished and it’s on to next weekend’s Super Regional.
On Monday, U of L nipped Illinois State 4 to 3 as Louisville’s Alex Binelas knocked a bases loaded single to end the elimination game in the bottom of the ninth inning.
"You gotta be able to handle the curve balls and the challenges of life and we did it. I give my players a lot of credit. Super proud of 'em and happy to be in this position, " said winning head coach Dan McDonnell.
The Cards took a 3 to 1 advantage to the top of the ninth but the Redbirds rallied. A missed catch by Louisville centerfielder, Trey Leonard aided that rally, A catch would have ended the game but the miscue opened the door for the visitors who went on to tie the game at 3 runs apiece.
Leonard though would wind scoring the game-winning run on Binelas’ walk-off single.
Louisville will host East Carolina in the Super Regional. The best two-of-three series will be played either Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Saturday, Sunday, Monday. Those gametimes should be announced on Tuesday.
