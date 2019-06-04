Crunch on Graeter’s 2nd summer bonus flavor in stores now

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Graeter’s is trying to get fans excited for the summer with the launch of their five new bonus flavors.
The second flavor, Amaretto Crunch, hit stores Monday.
The new ice cream is almond flavored and includes toffee candy.
The first new flavor, Malted Pretzel Prize, came out on May 13.
Other new flavors will be released every three weeks until the final flavor on Aug. 5.
Each flavor is only out for a limited time, and will be retired for the year.
Graeter’s customers can find out about the rest of the new flavors on their website.
