Ex-officer facing child exploitation charges appears in court

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A former Southern Indiana law enforcement officer accused of child exploitation was back in court Tuesday.
Along with his attorney, Kerry Freeberg, 56, of New Albany, met with prosecution before a pre-trial hearing in Floyd Circuit Court.
Court documents allege that Freeberg videotaped a child under 18 getting in and out of the shower. He's also accused of setting up hidden cameras to secretly watch that same child and another one.
Freeberg, a former officer with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, is charged with one felony count of child exploitation and two felony counts of voyeurism.
During the hearing, which Freeberg was not present for, Floyd County prosecutors presented amended information that included changing the date on which one of the incidents took place.
Freeberg will be back in court in July for a pre-trial hearing. His trial is scheduled to begin September 23.
