FORECAST: Clouds, humidity increase today; rain chances ramp up tomorrow

- WEDNESDAY (6/6/19)
- WEDNESDAY: Slight risk of severe storms across the entire viewing area. A few strong/severe storms possible.
- WED-SUN: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Total accumulation 2-4”
As high-pressure drifts off to the east, southerly winds drive afternoon highs into the low to mid-80s.
Overnight a weakening cluster of storms races towards the region arriving Wednesday morning. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are the main threats with these storms.
The Wednesday afternoon and evening severe threat will be dependent on how quickly the morning storms fade and how much the atmosphere can recover afterward. If the atmosphere can recover, more showers and storms may form ahead of a front to our north that will slowly slide into the region. These storms would bring the threat of heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and hail. Rain remains in the forecast through the end of the week as a low meanders toward WAVE Country.
With multiple rounds of heavy rain possible through the weekend, flooding remains a concern.
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Warmer; HIGH: 87°
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Storms late; LOW: 69°
WEDNESDAY: Clusters of showers & thunderstorms (60%); Gusty winds, heavy rain & hail possible in stronger storms; HIGH: 86°
