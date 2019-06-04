GCCS School Board approves new superintendent

Mark Laughner was voted in as the new superintendent at GCCS on Tuesday. (Source: GCCS)
By Makayla Ballman | June 4, 2019 at 7:32 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 7:32 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Greater Clark County Schools Board of Trustees voted in a new superintendent on Tuesday evening.

The board voted voted unanimously (7-0) to select Mr. Mark Laughner as the next Superintendent of Schools for the district.

Contract terms for Laughner include a three-year contract with a base salary of $155,000.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the district that has been my home for the last fourteen years," Laughner said in a press release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our students, parents, staff and community as we continue to move our district forward in a positive direction.”

Laughner has served as the Interim-Superintendent since January 22, 2019.

