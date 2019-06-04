Home catches fire in Portland, 2 rescued

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took two dozen firefighters nearly 20 minutes to put out a fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.
According to Louisville Fire, crews were called out to the 2400 block of St. Xavier Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-story home.
Prior to the fire departments arrival, LMPD First Division Sergeant Wesley Bratcher and passerby were able to get those inside of the home, out safely.
Firefighters quickly searched the home to see if anyone else was inside, then began fighting the fire. LFD says it took 24 firefighters 18 minutes to put out the blaze.
LMPD Sgt. Bratcher and the two individuals rescued from the buring home were taken to a Louisville hospital for obeservation.
No firefighters were injured.
According to LFD, crews on site were not able to determine if smoke detectors activated during the fire. The home sustained significane smoke and fire damage.
LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
