Interfaith memorial marks anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ali Week is underway in Louisville with many events planned to honor the champion’s legacy.
Dozens gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center on Monday night for an interfaith memorial and candlelight vigil.
Monday marks exactly three years since Muhammad Ali passed away.
“He was a global citizen, but he never forgot where he came from,” Jeanie Kahnke, of the Ali Center, said. “So it’s very important to remember his legacy, his compassion, his ability to give to others. And I think what we’re doing tonight would be exactly what he would want.”
Ali Week continues through Sunday with more than 25 events hosted by various community organizations. The events include film screenings and special exhibits. Click or tap here to see a full list.
