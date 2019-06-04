Kentucky man could get prison time for threatening government of Singapore

(WAVE) - A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Kentucky man of sending threatening communications to the government of Singapore.
Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, 34, of Winchester, also was convicted of “possessing and transferring the means of identity of other people in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to commit, or in connection with, another crime,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s website.
The DOJ indicated that Farrera-Brochez obtained a database listing the identifications and other personal information of thousands of people in Singapore living with HIV, at least 50 of whom are U.S. citizens. The DOJ also claimed that Farrera-Brochez sent the database to his mother in Kentucky, then retrieved it from her when he returned to the state last year.
In January, Farrera-Brochez emailed the Singaporean government three links to online destinations hosting the database, the DOJ reported. Then, a month later, he sent another email threatening to publish the database if the demands from his first email hadn’t been met.
According to the Straits Times, the largest daily newspaper in Singapore, one of his demands was for his husband to be released from jail.
Another of Farrera-Brochez’s demands, according to the Straits Times, was for the Singaporean government to admit that it had not properly secured the HIV registry data, and he also wanted the registry shut down.
“You can collect their data anonymously,” the Straits Times quoted him as saying during the two-day trial. “You don’t need their names to know their sexual practices.”
Farrera-Brochez said he had struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder following a 2016-2018 jail term in Singapore during which he claimed he was beaten and gang-raped, the Straits Times reported.
“When you have an issue with something a government has done, there is a right way and a wrong way to go about doing it,” U.S. prosecutor Dmitriy Slavin said in his closing remarks. “Mikhy Farrera-Brochez chose extortion.”
Farrera-Brochez is scheduled to be sentenced in September in Lexington. He faces a possible sentence of up to two years for each of the two counts of sending threatening communications, and up to five years for possessing and transferring the identity information.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.