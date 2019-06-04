Louisville creates program to train locals for tech jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officials are working to bring more technology jobs to the city by educating and training more locals for those jobs.
Monday, they announced a new initiative called LouTechWorks.
It’s a partnership with Jefferson County Public Schools and several colleges that adds new curriculum, degree options and certification programs.
For JCPS students, efforts to teach students digital literacy will begin as early as kindergarten. LouTechWorks will introduce an Applied Digital Skills curriculum for middle school students and create more opportunities for high school students to prepare for technology careers through the Academies of Louisville.
“We really want to move past just digital literacy. The buzz word for us is digitally agile,” Christy Rogers, Assistant Superintendent for Transition Readiness at JCPS, said. “We want our students to be handed any device or any software platform and be agile enough to perform for companies and our industries to meet the needs of our city.”
The colleges participating in the program include the University of Louisville, Bellarmine University, Jefferson Community and Technical College, Indiana University Southeast, Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Kentucky.
Right now, Mayor Greg Fischer said Louisville has fewer technology jobs than it should for a city of its size.
The city hopes LouTechWorks will help bring more jobs in software development, artificial intelligence and data analytics.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.