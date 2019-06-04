Man shot at house off South Crums Lane in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in a residential area of southwest Louisville.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Sunset Drive, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s off South Crums Lane near Cane Run Road.
Emergency crews arrived to find a victim with at least one gunshot wound.
Crews are expected to rush the man to University Hospital. His condition is not yet known.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.