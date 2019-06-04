1 neighboring home condemned following Jeffersonville home explosion

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The investigation into the explosion of a home in the Capitol Hills neighborhood of Jeffersonville continues, but authorities say the damage to some of the homes may be too severe to allow residents to return.
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, at least one of the 13 homes damaged in a fatal home explosion in Jeffersonville will be condemned.
The blast happened on the morning of Sunday, May 19 when a home exploded on Assembly Drive killing the owner, William Phillips, and seriously injuring his wife, Janet.
In the days after the blast Jeffersonville police said natural gas had been seeping into the home for approximately 12 hours before the explosion. While agreeing with the cause, a spokesperson for Vectren Energy, the utility provider, said the source of the gas came from inside the home and not from the pipeline or infrastructure owned by Vectren.
Immediately after the explosion, gas and electric service was turned off to all the homes in the neighborhood. Thirteen hones are still without service.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.