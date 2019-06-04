PRP High honors late coach Bill Miller with new signs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - He’s known as a legend around the halls of PRP High School. He’s also a legend all around Louisville.
Hall of Fame coach, Bill Miller continues to be honored, over a year after his death. He died last April after a two and a half year battle with lung cancer.
A new sign now welcomes visitors to Bill Miller Field home of PRP Panther Baseball.
Miller was the winningest baseball coach in the state of Kentucky. He also led the PRP Panthers to six state titles during his time as coach.
