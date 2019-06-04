Shoulder coring begins for Sherman Minton Renewal Project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shoulder restrictions will start Monday as part of the preparation for the Sherman Minton Renewal project.

The work will take an estimated 25 days to complete and will include up to four miles of shoulder closures on east and west bound lanes of I-264 and I-64 in Kentucky and I-265 and I-64 in Indiana. July 10 is the expected date for completion. No restrictions will be implemented between noon on July 3 and midnight on July 8, during the Independence Day holiday.

The shoulder closures are needed to allow the team to safely conduct pavement coring and drilling work. Drivers will encounter shoulder closures overnight only, between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The shoulder work follows the recent bridge survey work conducted in late April.

“The pavement coring work provides data for the design of potential temporary roadway widening, where necessary, as part of the project,” Ron Heustis, Indiana Department of Transportation project manager said in a press release.

Construction is planned to start in early 2021.

