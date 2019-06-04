Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Shoulder coring begins for Sherman Minton Renewal Project

The Sherman Minton Bridge, named after a U.S. Supreme Court Justice from Indiana, carries...
The Sherman Minton Bridge, named after a U.S. Supreme Court Justice from Indiana, carries Interstate 64 between Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN.(Doug Druschke (custom credit) | Source: WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jun. 4, 2019 at 6:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shoulder restrictions will start Monday as part of the preparation for the Sherman Minton Renewal project.

The work will take an estimated 25 days to complete and will include up to four miles of shoulder closures on east and west bound lanes of I-264 and I-64 in Kentucky and I-265 and I-64 in Indiana. July 10 is the expected date for completion. No restrictions will be implemented between noon on July 3 and midnight on July 8, during the Independence Day holiday.

The shoulder closures are needed to allow the team to safely conduct pavement coring and drilling work. Drivers will encounter shoulder closures overnight only, between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The shoulder work follows the recent bridge survey work conducted in late April.

“The pavement coring work provides data for the design of potential temporary roadway widening, where necessary, as part of the project,” Ron Heustis, Indiana Department of Transportation project manager said in a press release.

Construction is planned to start in early 2021.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Family wants clarity after daughter dies in jail
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Police: No suspect or motive in St. Matthews shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Shively Police Department confirmed four people have been sent to the hospital after a rollover...
Rollover crash on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy cleared, 4 people sent to hospital

Latest News

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
CDC tracking of vaccination rates shows that people ages 18-29 continue to have the lowest...
UK COVID research needs young adults who are not vaccinated
There is increased concern for young, unvaccinated people, who are being hospitalized across...
As Delta variant spreads, virus surges with children in low-immunization areas
GE Appliances production of four-door refrigerators
Manufacturing of GE 4-door refrigerators moves to Louisville from China
After a young girl was abducted on the afternoon of July 2, neighbors said they chased the...
LMPD officer, MetroSafe, good Samaritans recognized after saving girl from kidnapper