Storm Chase 2019 Blog (6/4) - Day 3 - Storm threat shifts south

Today our target area shifts to the south somewhat, but there’s a chance Southeast Colorado could once again be in play since moisture and shear won’t be entirely depleted there. West Texas and Eastern New Mexico are options as storms will form over the higher elevations of New Mexico and spread eastward into West Texas, but that may not happen until later in the evening closer to dark or thereafter. While the very best moisture and instability will likely be south of Fort Stockton, TX closer to the Big Bend of Texas and the Mexican border, that area down there is quite bad for storm chasing due to a lack of road options. It may make sense to stay further north closer to where OK, TX, NM, and CO meet up since the higher elevations in this area can offset some of the lower moisture values.