StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

3rd: Mid to late evening hours: *Conditional Threat* . This would initiate farther northern of WAVE Country in the afternoon...then drops down toward Kentucky during the evening. It is conditional on a couple of ideas. One being the idea that if round # 2 doesn’t take place and/or develops more south than expected. This would leave southern IN or perhaps central KY still prime for a round of severe t-storms. The sun will be setting during this time so that amount of fuel will be fading each hour. The other is that round # 2 does indeed develop in the afternoon. That will steal much of the “fun” out of this third round with only a marginal severe threat.