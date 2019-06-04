Students with perfect attendence surprised with new bikes at Coral Ridge Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several students at Coral Ridge Elementary School got the surprise of the school year on Tuesday.
Students with perfect attendence received brand new bikes and helmets, thanks to a generous donation from Michael Coffman with Montgomery Automotive.
Coral Ridge student Aubry Johnson told WAVE 3 News that her mom made sure she went to school every day.
“My mom never lets me miss a day!” Johnson said. “If I’m sick she won’t let me miss a day! If my throat hurts she won’t let me miss a day, if I tell her anything, she won’t let me miss a day!”
Johnson says she was excited to get a new bike, because the one she has now doesn’t work too well.
“Well, I’m glad that I have a bike because my other bike was old and it don’t have the holder that you can put your bike down,” Johnson explained. “It would just fall down! That’s what I’m excited about!”
Johnson says later this month, Johnson and the other students who had perfect attendence will go on a pefect attendence field trip.
