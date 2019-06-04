75th Anniversary of D-Day: Rob Givens’ Normandy tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News National Security Analyst Rob Givens is spending this week touring Normandy, France, visiting some of the historic locations from the end of World War II, and participating in the commemoration ceremonies.
America this week is honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when, on June 6th, 1944, history’s largest-ever seaborne invasion marked the first step by Western allies toward liberating France -- and eventually all of Europe -- from Nazi control.
Check out some of Givens’ video clips below, in which he describes the significance of several areas at and near Omaha Beach.
