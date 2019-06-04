Person shot, killed at Victory Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood claimed the life of a man who was likely in his late teenage years, police said.
It was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue, in Victory Park, MetroSafe confirmed.
Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds at the park.
Crews rushed the victim to University Hospital, but he did not survive.
His name has not been shared, but police said they believe he was in his late teens.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
