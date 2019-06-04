VIDEO: Dog, baby deer become fast friends in Kentucky

VIDEO: Dog, baby deer become fast friends in Kentucky
A Woodford County woman was able to capture “an amazing experience” between her dog and a friendly fawn.
June 4, 2019 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 3:03 PM

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman was able to capture “an amazing experience” between her dog and a friendly fawn.

Julie Lancaster Reed told Lexington television station WKYT the video was shot in southern Woodford County on Monday.

The family spotted the baby deer walking across the yard and went outside to take pictures. Their dog Captain also checked out what was happening and decided to play with the deer.

After a few minutes, the family tried to return back inside, but the deer followed them up to the back porch. The fawn was placed in their truck and eventually reunited with the mother, the family said.

Such an amazing experience for Griff and Piper today!!! What a blessing that he occasionally gets to work from home and...

Posted by Julie Lancaster Reed on Monday, June 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.