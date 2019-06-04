VIDEO: Dog, baby deer become fast friends in Kentucky

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman was able to capture “an amazing experience” between her dog and a friendly fawn.
Julie Lancaster Reed told Lexington television station WKYT the video was shot in southern Woodford County on Monday.
The family spotted the baby deer walking across the yard and went outside to take pictures. Their dog Captain also checked out what was happening and decided to play with the deer.
After a few minutes, the family tried to return back inside, but the deer followed them up to the back porch. The fawn was placed in their truck and eventually reunited with the mother, the family said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.