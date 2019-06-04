WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Tuesday, June 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s Woman Most Admired Women
Today’s Woman invites you to celebrate with the winners at the 2019 Most Admired Women event. Among the winners this year is WAVE 3′s own Lauren Jones, who was named the most admired woman in media.
Tuesday, June 25 at The Olmstead on Frankfort Avenue. A reception will be held at 5:30 with the program beginning at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $40.
For more information, call 502-327-8855 or click here.
