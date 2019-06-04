18-year-old charged with murder for shooting death of teen in Victory Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with murder in a deadly shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood Monday night was responsible for two shootings in the same day, police said.
One claimed the life of a 17-year-old.
That shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue, in Victory Park.
Emergency crews found a man, identified as Devin Swann, 17, with several gunshot wounds to his back.
Crews rushed Swann to University Hospital, but he did not survive.
Brandon Briceno, 18, was arrested Tuesday evening in the area of the shooting the night before, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said.
Police said the shooting spurred from a fight during “an illicit gun sale.”
Investigators said Briceno admitted to firing several shots at three different people while he fled the scene.
According to his arrest slip, Briceno told police someone fired shots at him as well, but police said there is no evidence to support his claim.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
In a separate incident on the same day as the homicide, police said Briceno shot a woman at Hathaway and Henry avenues around 3:40 p.m.
Police said the victim was shot during a physical altercation with Briceno. Detectives haven’t disclosed if there is any type of relationship between Briceno and the woman.
He’s charged with felony assault in that shooting.
