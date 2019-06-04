17-year-old shot in Victory Park identified

The shooting was reported along the Greenwood Avenue side of Victory Park.
June 4, 2019 at 1:55 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 1:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenager who died after he was shot in Victory Park has been identified.

Devin Swann, 17, was shot in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Swann was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information as been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

