After 7 years, Slate Run Elementary School ready for students come July

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - After years of construction and temporary facilities, students at Slate Run Elementary School in New Albany will have a new, state-of-the-art facility when they go back to class at the end of July.
School’s out for the summer in New Albany, but eager teachers and students couldn’t stay away from Slate Run Elementary School on Tuesday.
“It’s super big!” Tiramisu Taylor, a 9-year-old student at Slate Run Elementary, said. “It’s really impressive.”
The new school cost around $18.5 million to build and it’s a project that’s taken about seven years to turn into reality.
After years of temporary classrooms, Principal Amy Niemeier said they’re excited for this new beginning.
“We are so ready to be in this new building as it’s been seven years in the works,” Niemeier said.
Peeking inside, everyone sees something they like.
“Everything’s new, brand new, we get a new experience,” Taylor said, talking about her tour of the new school. "My favorite part of it is the lunch room.”
Inside, it’s designed to look like a traditional schoolhouse. Future students and educators walked around Tuesday, checking out their future classrooms.
The school is designed to hold around 400 students -- enough to absorb the district’s continuing growth -- and is built to be safer and more secure for students and staff.
“Just an incredible feeling to know the learning environment is unbelievable, but also safety and security,” Niemeier said. “Not just to keep our students and staff members safe inside the building, but also weather-related emergencies and those type of things that can come up, natural disasters. The structure is built to keep our students and staff members safe no matter what.”
NAFC school district Superintendent Brad Snyder said this new school is the latest in a systemic overhaul of the district’s facilities. Now, they need to look at what’s next.
“In the fall, we’re going to start a strategic planning process and start talking with the community about what is next, what should we do, are there more needs and are we willing to address those needs. So that’s a big question,” Snyder said.
Staff and students coming back to class at the end of July will have a fresh start, one they’re ready for.
“I always like the first day of school any school year, but this one I think will probably always hold a special place in my heart,” Niemeier said.
This new school is cause for celebration, but what happens inside the building is much bigger.
“At the end of the day, it’s all ‘FTK.’ It’s for the kids,” Snyder said.
