ALERT DAY: Hot and humid afternoon with t-storms likely toward evening

- TODAY: Isolated afternoon t-storms. Evening t-storms likely. Some with damaging winds/hail.
- LATE THU-SUN: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Total accumulation 2-4” - Isolated higher totals. Mainly for Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The morning rain is now a memory as partly sunny skies rule WAVE Country this midday.
Expect us to heat up steadily into the mid/upper 80s this afternoon as humidity levels remain high. There will be a risk for a pop-up thunderstorm this afternoon. While coverage of such looks limited, any thunderstorm that can develop can turn severe rather quickly.
Otherwise, the main show will be this evening as a line of strong/severe thunderstorms approaches from the north.
Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats from this round…especially across Indiana. The line will slow/fade once it crosses I-64 by late evening. There is a risk that fading band could lead to localized flash flooding across Kentucky before fading away completely.
Thursday into the weekend will feature off/on downpours with localized heavy rainfall. It will not be a washout but have a backup plan in mind just in case one of these downpours impacts your location.
REST OF THE DAY - ALERT DAY: Very warm and humid. Isolated strong thunderstorm (20%); HIGH: 89°
TONIGHT: Period of thunderstorms likely (70%), some could be severe/heavy. LOW: 71°
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered showers & thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 85°
