ALERT DAY: Hot and humid afternoon with t-storms likely toward evening
By Tawana Andrew | June 5, 2019 at 5:32 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 10:50 AM

  • TODAY (6/5/19)

  • TODAY: Isolated afternoon t-storms.  Evening t-storms likely.  Some with damaging winds/hail.
  • LATE THU-SUN: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Total accumulation 2-4” - Isolated higher totals.  Mainly for Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The morning rain is now a memory as partly sunny skies rule WAVE Country this midday.

Expect us to heat up steadily into the mid/upper 80s this afternoon as humidity levels remain high. There will be a risk for a pop-up thunderstorm this afternoon. While coverage of such looks limited, any thunderstorm that can develop can turn severe rather quickly.

Otherwise, the main show will be this evening as a line of strong/severe thunderstorms approaches from the north.

Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats from this round…especially across Indiana. The line will slow/fade once it crosses I-64 by late evening. There is a risk that fading band could lead to localized flash flooding across Kentucky before fading away completely.

Thursday into the weekend will feature off/on downpours with localized heavy rainfall. It will not be a washout but have a backup plan in mind just in case one of these downpours impacts your location.

FORECAST

REST OF THE DAY - ALERT DAY: Very warm and humid. Isolated strong thunderstorm (20%); HIGH: 89°

TONIGHT: Period of thunderstorms likely (70%), some could be severe/heavy. LOW: 71°

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered showers & thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 85°

