ALERT DAY: Multiple rounds of showers, thunderstorms; some strong to severe

- TODAY (6/5/19)
- TODAY: Multiple rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail
- LATE THU-SUN: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Total accumulation 2-4” - Isolated higher totals
We'll see a break from the rain during the early afternoon allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 80s. Isolated storms may pop during the afternoon. With abundant moisture and warmth, these could quickly intensify.
Afternoon storms come with the threat of heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and hail.
As a front pushes south this evening it will drive even more showers and thunderstorms into the region. Damaging winds look to be the main threat with the evening storms. The evening storms will weaken as they move further south.
Thursday features cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms pop during the afternoon but are expected to be quite scattered.
More widespread rain rolls in as the weekend approaches as a low meanders across the country.
The multiple rounds of rain into next early week certainly pose a flooding threat across WAVE Country.
TODAY ALERT DAY: 5 - 9 a.m. T-Storm Risk (60%); 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. T-Storm Risk (30%); 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. T-Storm Risk (70%); HIGH: 87°
OVERNIGHT: Storms Ending; Mostly Cloudy; LOW: 71°
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered showers & thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 84°
