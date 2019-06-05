ALERT DAY: What to expect from the forecast, WAVE 3 Weather team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Alert Day has been issued by the WAVE 3 Weather Team.
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THE FORECAST
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail
