ALERT DAY: What to expect from the forecast, WAVE 3 Weather team

By Brian Goode | June 5, 2019 at 8:26 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 8:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Alert Day has been issued by the WAVE 3 Weather Team.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THE FORECAST

  • Multiple rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM THE WAVE 3 WEATHER TEAM

  • 8:30 a.m. - Grab-N-Go Video Updated
  • 8:40 a.m. - Radio forecast updated with Alpha Media Partners
  • 8:45 a.m. - Weather Blog data gathered
  • 8:56 a.m. - Today Show Weather Cut-in
  • 9:05 a.m. - Weather Blog Recorded
  • 9:30 a.m. -  Newsroom staff briefed on the weather setup
  • 9:35 a.m. -  Weather Blog sent to WAVE 3 Weather App/Social Media
  • 9:40 a.m. -  Brian Goode does an Instagram Weather LIVE Update
  • 9:50 a.m. -  Hourly and 7 day Forecast Updated
  • 10:15 a.m. - Weather Forecast updated to staff and partners
  • 10:30 a.m. - Late morning weather data analyzed for trends
  • 11 a.m. - Live updates on air on WAVE 3 News Midday
  • 11:30 a.m. - Analyzing radar trends/midday data
  • 11:35 a.m. - Hourly Forecast updated on the weather app
  • 11:45 a.m. - Grab-N-Go Weather Update/Social media update
  • 12 p.m. - WAVE Country LIVE Weather Update
  • 12:30 p.m. - Storm Prediction Center Forecast Updated 12:35 p.m. - Social media update
  • 1 p.m. - Analyzing current temperatures and instability
  • 2 p.m. - Hourly Forecast Updated on the app/social media

