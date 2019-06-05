Boys & Girls Haven shows off renovated cottages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Boys & Girls Haven showed off their newly renovated cottages off of Goldsmith Lane.
The 70-year-old residental cottages received new lighting, flooring, and paint in the bedrooms and public spaces as well as crucial repairs throughout the milieu. These buildings house tweens and teens in foster care, many of whom are recovering from severe trauma, as they receive healing and stabilizing services.
“Once again, our local community has expressed their desire to love our young people as their own,” Read Harris, CEO of the Boys & Girls Haven said. “There are few places in the country who could do what Kentuckiana does for our kids.”
The Boys & Girls Haven will celebrate its 70th year in 2020. The huge milestone comes at a challenging time for the industry. There are currently a record 10,000 kids in foster care in Kentucky. The state also consistently rates among the fastest growing regions for opioid use and overdose and holds the highest rate of child abuse and neglect per capita in the United States. These challenges create an increased demand on an already over-burdened foster care system.
“We recognize the increased need for foster care services in Kentucky will require our agency to be flexible in adjusting our physical spaces and hands on programs," Harris said. "This renovation is just one way we are preparing ourselves for the increased need across the state.”
Boys & Girls Haven is a 501c3 nonprofit foster care agency.
