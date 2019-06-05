Boys & Girls Haven shows off renovated cottages

The Boys & Girls Haven will celebrate its 70th year in 2020. The huge milestone comes at a challenging time for the industry. There are currently a record 10,000 kids in foster care in Kentucky. The state also consistently rates among the fastest growing regions for opioid use and overdose and holds the highest rate of child abuse and neglect per capita in the United States. These challenges create an increased demand on an already over-burdened foster care system.