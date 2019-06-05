Calipari Talks Replacing Talent, Expectations on Returnees

Once again, the Cats have one of the top recruiting classes in the country along with some veteran leadership returning. UK head coach, John Calipari has placed high expectations on junior-to-be, Nick Richards for next season. Cal says he feels Nick has grown up a little bit, and is ready to take the next step. “You talk about Nick (Richards), I fully expect this to be his breakout year. The opportunity, the minutes, and where he is maturity wise,” said Calipari.