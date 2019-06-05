Community discusses LMPD’s new traffic stop policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With changes related to traffic stops set to take effect in August, community leaders are talking about what those changes look like.
On Tuesday, the Frazier Museum opened its doors for the community to have a discussion about recent traffic stops in the city.
At the beginning of the ‘Bridging the Divide’ forum, the Frazier Museum played the video of Tae-Ahn Lea, 18, during a traffic stop with police last August.
Lea sat in the front row, alongside his mother and attorney, watching the video.
After the video, Louisville Urban League’s CEO Sadiqa Reynolds, Metro Council President David James and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad discussed the recent high-profile traffic stops.
“There are some black men in this community that have lived their whole lives and never been handcuffed,” Reynolds said. “And how dare someone make [Tae Ahn Lea] have that experience when he had done nothing wrong.”
Conrad talked about the traffic stop policy changes, meant to reduce implicit bias, that will take effect in August, saying the changes came as a result of feedback from the community.
“I think it will allow our officers to continue to do their job safely, but more importantly, more effectively,” Conrad said. “And having people come away from those interactions feeling they have been treated fairly.”
Community members and leaders discussed how a major problem between the community and police is a lack of trust.
“Conversations are good, but also the work has to happen and people have to trust that the work is happening,” Reynolds said. “I do think police are going to have to lead that work. So I’m hopeful something will move us forward.”
Police officers will receive new training under the new policies.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.