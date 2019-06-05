Donated medical supplies credited with saving puppy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to donated medical supplies from Supplies Over Seas, an 8-week-old puppy is still alive.
Cranberry, a pit bull mix, needed a blood transfusion in order to survive.
Supplies Over Seas partners with hospitals and other medical institutions to recover surplus medical supplies and equipment that would otherwise go into landfills. The surplus is then redistributed to medically impoverished communities worldwide, as well as to local animal shelters and hospitals like the Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services.
“We’re donating thousands of pounds of supplies to organizations like the Humane Society to impact prescious little pups, children at free health clinics, so, it’s a lot more than the enviornment that we’re doing locally," Supplies Over Seas founder and CEO Denise Sears said. "Our real name is SOS and that is really who we are. We are responding to the SOS call both locally and globally.”
The donated supplies help these types of organizations as budget cuts increase. The types of supplies that are donated include wound dressing materials, heparin flush for IVs, first aid supplies, surgical instruments and casting materials.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.