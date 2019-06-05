Emergency personnel train for active shooter situation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Floyd County Emergency Management and local law enforcement agencies came together Wednesday in New Albany for an active shooter training drill.
They have practiced for such a scenario individually for years, and now they are making sure they're all on the same page.
The training kicked off at Highland Hills Middle School around 9 a.m., but the active shooter training wasn't just about finding the guy with the gun and bringing him down. It was about what they'd do next, and who they'd be doing it with.
"The goal here today was to bring everybody here together from all disciplines," said Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.
The Sheriff's Office not only joined emergency management, but also EMS and local fire departments.
Police in Floyd County have been practicing this scenario for 20 years, but not like this.
"Responding to active shooters has evolved quite a bit since 1999," Loop said.
Past deadly incidents have led to changing protocols and new technology which has strengthened the relationships between schools and police.
"Being able to give [emergency personnel] access has become an easy thing as well as access control," Bill Wiseheart, with New Albany Floyd County Schools, said. "Their badges actually work on our doors."
One thing to remember if something like this should happen to your child’s school: leave some room for emergency personnel. Think about that before you drive to the school and take up space on the roadways that they could be using.
