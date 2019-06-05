Enoch and Nwora Return Along with Expectations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Perhaps the biggest additions to the U of L basketball roster were a couple of guys who were on the team last year. Big man, Steven Enoch announced that he's returning to school for his senior season, and the team's leading scorer, Jordan Nwora announced within an eyelash of the deadline that he's coming back. Both players say they're putting their faith in head coach, Chris Mack. "He has a plan and image of me in his head. What he thinks I can do. You know, I have a lot of trust in him, and I'm putting a lot of trust in him. The same thing is going with him putting a lot of trust in me," said Nwora. "I think we're on the same page about things. I gave him full insight on all the feedback that I had received," said Enoch.