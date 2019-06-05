Escaped Blackburn Correctional inmate captured in Kenton County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - An escaped inmate from Blackburn Correctional Complex who was thought to be heading to Jefferson County was apprehended in Kenton County.
According to officials at the correctional complex, inmate Jonathan Hensley walked away from the minimum-security prison Tuesday at approximately 4:50 p.m.
Hensley was serving a 25-year sentence for convictions out of Jefferson and Daviess counties for Burglary in the 1st and 2nd and receiving stolen property.
He is a 35-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He would have been eligible for parole in January 2021.
Hensley is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.