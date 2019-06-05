Escaped Blackburn Correctional inmate captured in Kenton County

Escaped Blackburn Correctional inmate captured in Kenton County
Jonathan Hensley walked away from the Blackburn Correctional Complex around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Blackburn Correctional Complex)
By Makayla Ballman | June 4, 2019 at 8:57 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 4:30 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - An escaped inmate from Blackburn Correctional Complex who was thought to be heading to Jefferson County was apprehended in Kenton County.

According to officials at the correctional complex, inmate Jonathan Hensley walked away from the minimum-security prison Tuesday at approximately 4:50 p.m.

Hensley was serving a 25-year sentence for convictions out of Jefferson and Daviess counties for Burglary in the 1st and 2nd and receiving stolen property.

He is a 35-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He would have been eligible for parole in January 2021.

Hensley is being held in the Kenton County Detention Center.

