Escaped Blackburn Correctional inmate could be headed to Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - An escaped inmate from Blackburn Correctional Complex could be heading to Jefferson County.
According to officials at the correctional complex, inmate Jonathan Hensley walked away from the minimum-security prison Tuesday at approximately 4:50 p.m.
Hensley was serving a 25-year sentence for convictions out of Jefferson and Daviess counties for Burglary in the 1st and 2nd and receiving stolen property.
He is a 35-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He would have been eligible for parole in January 2021.
Anyone with any information concerning Hensley is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 502-227-2221 or the Lexington Division of Police at 859-258-3600.
