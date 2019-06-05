Former Hopkinsville High band director charged with rape of juvenile student

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Hopkinsville High School employee was arrested in connection to inappropriate behavior with a teenage student.
Jordan Seth Peveler, 30, was arrested on Wednesday on multiple charges dating back to between June through August of 2017, according to an arrest report.
In June of that year, Peveler is accused of providing marijuana to a 16-year-old at his home in Hopkinsville. He then asked the victim to perform oral sex on him, according to the arrest report. Peveler was the teenage victim’s band director and teacher at HHS at the time.
Police said Peveler had sex with the victim at the same home in August, just after the victim had turned 17 years old.
The HHS website shows Peveler was appointed as Director of Bands in 2014. A spokesperson for Christian County Public Schools confirmed he’s no longer employed with the district. Peveler previously worked for a school district in Arkansas.
Peveler faces charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. He was taken to the Christian County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
