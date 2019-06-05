Groundbreaking held for Gold Star Families Monument at Veterans Memorial Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Crestwood for the new Gold Star Families Monument at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Gold Star Families Monument is dedicated to families who have lost loved ones while in the military service to their country. The monument will be placed among the other monuments in the park dedicated to all those who have served in the military throughout the history of our country.
Wednesday mornings ceremony included a presentation the national flags by the Sons of the American Revolution, speeches by dignitaries, the breaking of the soil and the presence of Gold Star Families.
The emotional groundbreaking was highlighted with special guest, Hershel “Woody” Williams, Retired Marine, last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, and the founder of the Foundation that places Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments nationally.
The park is located by South Oldham High School, in the 5900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Crestwood.
