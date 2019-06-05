Homeless man accused of several crimes around town

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homeless man is now in police custody after being accused in multiple crimes around town.
On May 25, 43-year-old Clifton Jerome Harris allegedly approached a woman from behind as she was withdrawing cash from an ATM near 15th Street and West Broadway. Harris demanded the woman’s debit card and cash, then forcefully tried to take her cash, his arrest report said.
The woman fought him off, and Harris ran away, but after viewing surveillance video, an officer who is familiar with Harris identified him as the attacker.
On Monday, Harris allegedly robbed the Family Dollar store at 2421 West Market Street, another arrest report said. He’s accused of going behind the counter, knocking the clerk to the floor and stealing cash from the drawer. He was apprehended Tuesday after being seen wearing the same clothing he was seen wearing during the robbery, which was captured on surveillance video.
When police caught him and searched his pockets Tuesday, he was in possession of a counterfeit $100 bill, police said, adding that several such bills have been getting passed around lately, all with the same serial number.
