Impact 100 Southern Indiana grants $106,000 to local non-profit

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Impact 100 Southern Indiana President Lori Lewis announced Tuesday that through member contributions, the organization will be able to grant $106,000 to a deserving local nonprofit this year.
This is the third year for Impact 100 Southern Indiana. In its first year, the group raised $50,000 and in its second year the group reached its goal of $100,000. The money is raised by women who become “members.” One hundred percent of members’ donations then go to a local nonprofit. This year’s grant is made possible by the contributions of 138 women who joined the effort this year as members.
In the first year, St. Elizabeth's received the grant while last year Hope Southern Indiana was awarded the $100,000. This year's recipient will be announced in September.
The group announced Tuesday that a Request for Proposals for a grant in the amount of $106,000 is now available at the Impact 100 Southern Indiana website. Nonprofits serving women and children in Clark, Floyd and/or Harrison counties are eligible, and additional details are contained in the RFP on the website. There will also be three information sessions for nonprofit organizations in the coming week. These sessions will be held on June 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Clarksville Branch, Jeffersonville Township Public Library; June 12 at noon at the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana; and June 14 at noon at the Harrison County Community Foundation. There is an RSVP required and details are located here.
Impact 100 is an international model that empowers women to dramatically improve lives by collectively funding significant grants that make a lasting impact in the community.
