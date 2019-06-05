Impact 100 Southern Indiana grants $106,000 to local non-profit

The group announced Tuesday that a Request for Proposals for a grant in the amount of $106,000 is now available at the Impact 100 Southern Indiana website. Nonprofits serving women and children in Clark, Floyd and/or Harrison counties are eligible, and additional details are contained in the RFP on the website. There will also be three information sessions for nonprofit organizations in the coming week. These sessions will be held on June 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Clarksville Branch, Jeffersonville Township Public Library; June 12 at noon at the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana; and June 14 at noon at the Harrison County Community Foundation. There is an RSVP required and details are located here.