Indiana teachers frustrated, rushing to renew licenses before new requirements take effect

SECTION 20. IC 20-28-5-25 IS ADDED TO THE INDIANA CODE AS A NEW SECTION TO READ AS FOLLOWS [EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2019]: Sec. 25. (a) This section applies to a professional growth plan that begins after July 1, 2019. (b) Fifteen (15) of the total number of professional growth experience points required to renew a practitioner license or an accomplished practitioner license must be obtained through the completion of one (1) or more of the following: (1) An externship with a company. (2) Professional development provided by the state, a local business, or a community partner that provides opportunities for schools and employers to partner in promoting career navigation. (3) Professional development provided by the state, a local business, or a community partner that outlines the: (A) current and future economic needs of the community, state, nation, and globe; and (B) ways in which the current and future economic needs described in clause (A) can be disseminated to students.