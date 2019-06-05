Jeffersonville High School names new football coach

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville High School has named a new head football coach to lead the program beginning with the 2019 season.
Issac Parker, a member of the Jeffersonville Police Department, has been an assistant coach with the program for the past four seasons.
Parker played football at Jeffersonville High School from 1995 to 1999, then played for the University of Louisville from 1999 to 2000.
Parker has also coached football in the Jeffersonville community since 2004.
