John Asher honored in hometown of Leitchfield

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - One of horse racing’s greatest ambassadors is being rememebred in his hometown.
John Asher was the the longtime face of Churchill Downs when he joined the track in 1997 and became vice president of racing communications.
Asher died of an apparent heart attack while on vacation with his family in Orlando, FL in August 2018.
Since his death, WAVE Country has shown just how much Asher ment to the people here.
Just before the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, a portion of Central Avenue near the track was renamed in Atcher’s honor.
On Tuesday, Atcher’s hometown of Leitchfield wanted to give him a big honor as well.
Beginning at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway, a portion of Highway 259 is now named after Asher.
