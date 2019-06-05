Judge sets bond for Victory Park murder suspect at $2 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting a woman Monday afternoon and then shooting and killing a 17-year-old later that night appeared before a judge on Wednesday.
Brandon Briceno, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Devin Swann, 17, around 9:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue, in Victory Park Monday.
Briceno was arrested in the same area of the homicide on Wednesday evening.
Briceno faces charges of murder, criminal mischief, fleeing police, drug trafficking and receiving stolen property
In court on Wednesday, Briceno pled not guilty on all charges.
The judge said she believed he was a danger to the community and set Briceno’s bond at $2 million.
The judge also ordered Briceno to have no contact with firearms, the victim of the first shooting, or any of the victims family members from both shootings.
Briceno is due back in court on June 17.
