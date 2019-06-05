LMPD investigating after burned body found inside vehicle in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a burned body was found inside a vehicle in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood.
Police were called to the 900 block of Cecil Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the burned body inside the car.
Right now, the circumstances around the incident remain unclear.
Police haven’t said if there are any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anounymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
