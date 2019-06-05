Louisville elementary school raising money to build new, inclusive playground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville school is raising money for a new playground that’s accessible for all children.
Students at Hawthorne Elementary participated in “Hawk-A-Thon” on Tuesday collecting pledges for their field day activities.
The money will be used to expand the school’s new playground... making it easier for kids with special needs to play with their peers.
“We’re also a very integrated part of the Wellington neighborhood community,” Hawthorne Elementary PTA president Lisa Estes said. “And if you come here after school and on weekend, there are always families and children playing and enjoying their time here.”
It’ll cost around $25,000 for the expansion.
