Louisville Water debuts mural between Crescent Hill Treatment Plant and Field Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Louisville Water Company’s Crescent Hill Treatment Plant, on one side of the fence you’ll find millions of gallons of water are cleaned and delivered every day. On the other side, a playground full of children, rule the schoolyard.
The fence, which normally divides the Crescent Hill Treatment Plant and Field Elementary School, has been transformed into a mural to celebrate the neighborhood and a very special partnership between the school and Louisville Water.
Fourth and fifth grade members of Field’s Technology Team sponsored a schoolwide contest producing art to decorate the fence separating the two neighbors. The team designed a computer-generated grid and students colored tiny squares on the template to create their unique designs.
The winning designs were: a caterpillar, a falcon (the school’s mascot), a star and a puzzle piece, depicting the universal symbol for autism. A giant “W" will be placed in the middle, which is the logo for Louisville Water.
“We value our relationship with Louisville Water Company,” Field Elementary School Principal Deborah Rivera said. “This relationship has opened the door for so many wonderful opportunities for the students at Field.”
Unofficially called “cup art” the hard, plastic pieces look like the bottom of a disposable plastic cup. The multicolored Lego-like discs, snap onto the fence, creating the winning patterns.
