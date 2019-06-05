Man accused of shooting, killing man in southwest Louisville apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at a Louisville apartment complex.
Edward Lackington, 60, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Wednesday following the shooting in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s had been shot in an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police said Lackington put his arms in the air when officers arrived and made “spontaneous utterances to officers that he shot the victim.”
Lackington was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
