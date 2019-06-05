Outdoor terrace opens in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for a new outdoor terrace in downtown Louisville.
A special lease from Metro Government and funding from the Republic Bank Foundation allowed for the transformation of some green space, behind the Leadership Louisville building located at 7th and Main streets.
The space is modeled after High Line park in New York City.
“When they talked about things we could do to help enhance their new space here, and they talked about doing an outdoor terrace, calling it the Bernard Trager terrace, who was our founder at Republic Bank, it was just a great fit,” Republic Bank CEO Steve Trager said.
The goal was to make the terrace a place where people can come together and share ideas about how to make our community a great place to live.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.