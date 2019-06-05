Person killed, 2 hurt in crash at Newburg intersection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash claimed the life of a person in the Newburg neighborhood of Louisville on Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Jeanine Drive and Glen Valley Road, MetroSafe confirmed.
Police said the driver of a car going east on Glen Valley Road did not yield at a stop sign and was hit by a truck going south on Jeanine Drive.
That intersection is not a four-way stop. Only cars driving on Glen Valley Road have a stop sign, those on Jeanine Drive do not stop.
Crews rushed the driver of the car to University Hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead. The driver’s name has not been released.
A passenger in that car was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.
The driver of the truck also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital, but will survive, police said.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
No charges are expected, police said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.